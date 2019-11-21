Popular CBD Brands: The Truth About CBD Oil for Depression and Anxiety: In 3 Minutes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Perhaps you must have experienced some form of anxiety or depression at some point in your life. Maybe you were in school getting ready for an exam, or you were about to speak before a large crowd, or maybe you were just about to enter the theatre room for operation. In the US alone, there are about 40 million adults suffering from anxiety disorders, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.



Chronic anxiety can often make you feel overwhelmed, anxious, and nervous, and can lead to depression if left untreated. There is a new supplement in the market, Full Spectrum CBD Oil believed to contain properties that can alleviate the effects of depression and anxiety. Please read on to understand more about how CBD achieves this.

Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Depression and Anxiety: Citrus Full Spectrum Tincture (1,000mg)

With so many CBD products on the market, consumers are often unsure of which brands to trust or which product to buy. This is where PopularCBDBrands.com come in, a leading CBD resource, recently published an article titled 'CBD Oil for Anxiety and Depression' in which they have researched and reviewed the top full spectrum CBD oil tinctures in order to bring you the their top recommendation.

Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Depression and Anxiety:

bioMDplus CBD: Citrus Full Spectrum Tincture (1,000mg)

The Basics of Depression and Anxiety

Depression and anxiety have been around for centuries. Some of the most common emotional disorders include:

Social anxiety

Panic disorder

Generalized anxiety disorder

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

PTSD

Depression

And for several decades now, different medications and therapies have been invented to relieve and treat these disorders. Common therapeutic techniques used to treat depression and anxiety include Socratic questioning, thought challenging, and exposure therapy. These help you overcome your irrational thinking patterns by understanding the core of the problem and working on ways to heal from them.

Where Does CBD Come in?

But therapy alone may not be that effective. The pharmaceutical industry has introduced a variety of anxiolytics, medication for depression and anxiety. However, most of the anxiolytics available have been associated with a number of unpleasant side effects - agitation, mood swings, sexual dysfunction, and insomnia. This has motivated some researchers towards medicinal marijuana, specifically CBD. It's believed to have the potential to alleviate a number of health problems that have been causing nightmares, including depression and anxiety, to a multitude of people here in the US and the world at large.

How Can CBD Help You Treat Your Depression and Anxiety?

Depression has been linked to low serotonin levels. CBD is believed to have a positive effect on the brain's serotonin receptors. It can bring about anti-anxiety and antidepressant effects on these receptors, according to a 2014 animal study. Though it doesn't necessarily increase the serotonin levels in your body, CBD can alter the way chemical receptors in your brain respond to the already present serotonin in your body. It can bring out the relaxation of your sensory system, which reduces your anxiety and unwinds your muscles to relieve any physical stress.

Recent studies show that CBD contains anti-stress effects that serve to reduce stress-related depression. It also takes a relatively shorter time for effects to be seen, unlike with antidepressant medications which could take weeks to produce the expected results.

Every cell in our body contains natural endocannabinoid system (ECS), an essential component that plays a very important role in controlling your sleep, memory, appetite, and mood, among other actions. CBD interacts with this ECS to enhance its functionality.

Can Use of CBD Cause Addiction?

Fortunately, CBD use is not habit-forming. It does not activate the endocannabinoid receptors in your brain directly.

In summary, CBD use for treating depression and anxiety has several benefits, including:

#1: Promotes an optimal mood.

#2: Promotes better sleep.

#3: Promotes mental and bodily calmness.

#4: Suppresses antidepressant dependency.

#5: Promotes good thoughts and sense of well being.

Laniel Devitt

https://popularcbdbrands.com/

Popular CBD Brands

Atlanta, GA

(770) 239-7752

info@popularcbdbrands.com

SOURCE: Popular CBD Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567548/The-Truth-About-CBD-Oil-for-Depression-and-Anxiety-In-3-Minutes