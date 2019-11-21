SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Catering Industry Procurement Intelligence Report

Improvement and maintenance of quality catering services are being perceived as a talent attraction or retention strategy by enterprises in the corporate sector. This thought will serve as one of the prominent growth drivers in the catering industry and will drive the spend momentum at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. It has been observed that buyers from the B&I sector typically outsource a large part of their catering services that are required on occasions like formal gatherings, corporate parties, and outbound activities to specialized catering suppliers.

"B&I is the largest end-user segment within the catering industry, accounting for approximately 45% of total market spend," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh.

Some Insights into the Catering Services Price Trends:

The cost of procuring in the catering industry is expected to increase through 2022 owing to increasing investments done by suppliers in technology to enhance their offerings and to ensure absolute adherence to the stringent food-safety regulations.





Labor costs account for 40%-60% of the cost of operations for catering services suppliers. Labor costs are expected to increase year-over-year globally during the forecast period, ultimately impacting the costs of services in the catering industry.

What are the scopes of optimizing procurement spend in the catering industry?

The catering services price trends indicate a substantial hike in suppliers' overall expenditure which will be ultimately compensated by buyers in the form of excess procurement spend. Strategic selection of catering services suppliers will be the key to unlock avenues where buyers can compromise on their procurement spend.

The fixed fee pricing model is one of the most adopted pricing models in the catering industry as it lets buyers know the total cost prior to the announcement of the contract. However, the hybrid pricing model displays the highest potential as it helps the buyers in optimizing budgets, provides clarity in the pricing structure, and ensures high-quality results.





Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who offer IFM services. Such suppliers will increase the opportunity for the buyers to bundle the procurement of multiple services.





Engage with suppliers who have capabilities such as logistics and defined operational costs will help buyers to ensure on-time delivery of the products while getting off-premise catering services.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Catering market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the catering industry

Regional spend opportunity for catering services suppliers

Catering services suppliers cost structure

Catering services suppliers selection criteria

Catering services suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the catering services industry

