The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3% between 2018-2022
The report, global circuit tracer market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user and geography for the forecast period 2018-2022.
This report on the circuit tracer market includes:
Circuit tracer market analysis and forecast 2018-2022: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- End-User
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Circuit tracer Market 2018-2022: Competitive Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Emerson Electric
- FLIR Systems
- Fortive
- IDEAL INDUSTRIES
- Klein Tools
Circuit Tracer Market 2018-2022: Geographic Landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Circuit Tracer Market 2018-2022: End-User
- Service providers Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Timely identification of faults with circuit tracers will drive the circuit tracer market
Circuit tracers are mainly used for identifying circuits defects or breakers. However, their application area is much wider as they can be used for locating neutrals, ground lines, branch circuits, feeders, and control wind. Circuit tracers also provide a safe, quick, and dependable way to identify faults. Some of the other benefits of using circuit tracers in various applications include ease in tracing wires, identifying insulation leakage, and identifying dead circuits. Thus, the various applications of circuit tracers will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Growing need for circuit tracers in railways- An emerging trend in the circuit tracer market
Railways is a significant mode of transportation, predominantly in Europe and Asia. A shift toward low-carbon emission transportation has resulted in the electrification of railways. This is driving the demand for circuit tracers. The safety and reliability of these trains has become a critical issue as railways are coming closer to achieving the goal of complete electrification. By using circuit tracers, electrical faults can be located quickly without severe service disruption. This will lead to improved service due to less downtime and higher level of safety. Thus, the growing need for circuit tracers in the railways will drive the circuit tracers market growth during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Market Trends
- Growing need for circuit tracers in railways
- Data centers and server farms to provide new opportunity
- Emergence of circuit tracers with advanced features
