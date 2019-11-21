The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3% between 2018-2022

The report, global circuit tracer market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user and geography for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This report on the circuit tracer market includes:

Circuit tracer market analysis and forecast 2018-2022: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation End-User Geography



Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Circuit tracer Market 2018-2022: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Emerson Electric FLIR Systems Fortive IDEAL INDUSTRIES Klein Tools



Circuit Tracer Market 2018-2022: Geographic Landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Circuit Tracer Market 2018-2022: End-User

Service providers Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Timely identification of faults with circuit tracers will drive the circuit tracer market

Circuit tracers are mainly used for identifying circuits defects or breakers. However, their application area is much wider as they can be used for locating neutrals, ground lines, branch circuits, feeders, and control wind. Circuit tracers also provide a safe, quick, and dependable way to identify faults. Some of the other benefits of using circuit tracers in various applications include ease in tracing wires, identifying insulation leakage, and identifying dead circuits. Thus, the various applications of circuit tracers will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growing need for circuit tracers in railways- An emerging trend in the circuit tracer market

Railways is a significant mode of transportation, predominantly in Europe and Asia. A shift toward low-carbon emission transportation has resulted in the electrification of railways. This is driving the demand for circuit tracers. The safety and reliability of these trains has become a critical issue as railways are coming closer to achieving the goal of complete electrification. By using circuit tracers, electrical faults can be located quickly without severe service disruption. This will lead to improved service due to less downtime and higher level of safety. Thus, the growing need for circuit tracers in the railways will drive the circuit tracers market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market Trends

Growing need for circuit tracers in railways

Data centers and server farms to provide new opportunity

Emergence of circuit tracers with advanced features

