Visit Belmont, NC: Have a Holly, Jolly Holiday in Belmont, N.C.

BELMONT, N.C. / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / "Tis the season for twinkling lights, a flurry of festivities and memory making - and Belmont, N.C., has the right amount of holly and jolly for just that. From timeless traditions to family friendly activities, this charming southern city will dazzle and delight this holiday season.

Visitors from near and far are invited to Charlotte's westward neighbor - Belmont, N.C. Skip the hustle and bustle of the big city for small-town charm, wintry streetscapes, glowing gardens and much more. Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden's yearly celebration will shimmer and shine alongside McAdenville's annual transformation into Christmas Town USA and new activities in the heart of historic downtown Belmont.

"We may not have snow or a white Christmas, but we certainly roll out the red carpet with holiday events year after year," said Phil Boggan, Belmont's downtown director. "And it's more than merriment across our city; it's unique boutique shopping, it's renowned and locally owned restaurants, it's old and new traditions. It's a holiday dose of sincere southern charm."

Following Thanksgiving, the most joyful time of year begins in Belmont with a mile of a million lights at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. The annual Holidays at the Garden is bigger and better than ever in 2019 featuring LED cherry trees along Canal Garden, waves of glittering glow in the Piedmont Prairie, model trains weaving within the Orchid Conservatory and thousands of dancing, colorful lights strewn across 300 acres. Families can visit with Santa Claus and his Mrs., roast a marshmallow by a crackling fire, snap photos by the towering orchid tree or sip warm beverages along Garden pathways. This robust event begins Nov. 29 and extends beyond the New Year to Jan. 5.

On Dec. 2, McAdenville will shine brightly in its annual presentation of Christmas Town USA. Through Dec. 26, walk or drive through this small town only three miles from Belmont and enjoy homes, businesses, lampposts, trees and the lake dripping in lights. Christmas Town USA is the largest noncommercial holiday display in the U.S. - that means it's free to visit! - and celebrates its 64th year this season. Additionally, it's a finalist for USA Today's "Best Public Holiday Lights Display" with voting open until early December. Venture to McAdenville nightly for six-decade traditions such as the kickoff Christmas Tree Lighting, the Yule Log Ceremony and the heartwarming nostalgia.

Also on Dec. 2, Belmont's Festival of Trees begins with the city's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at City Hall. Venture along historic downtown's brick-lined sidewalks and nearby Stowe Park for an immersive experience of white lights and holiday cheer. The lights glow through the year's end. This year, Belmont shares its Christmas Village again (Dec. 7) and its first ice rink event, Dec. 5-7. These festivities bring extra delight to downtown with train rides, outdoor s'mores, a human snow globe and much more.

"Belmont blooms more and more every year and the holiday season is no exception," said Ted Hall, president of the Chamber of Commerce. "Our businesses deck the halls, our streets welcome new festivities and our community shares that charming southern hospitality. It's the merriest time of year and the merriest moments for our Belmont."

