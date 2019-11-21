PAO Severstal (SVST) Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA 21-Nov-2019 / 17:14 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Pearlgreen Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A person closely associated with PDMR (Alexey Mordashov, member of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal) b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal" b) Legal Entity 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Identifier code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of non-documentary ordinary registered the financial shares instrument, type of instrument Identification RU0009046510 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUR 901 per share 100,000 d) Aggregated information 100,000 - Aggregated volume RUB 90,100,000 - Price e) Date of the 21 November 2019 transaction f) Place of the Outside of Trading Venue transaction For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 30655 EQS News ID: 918721 End of Announcement EQS News Service

