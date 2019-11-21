Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) solutions provider, is pleased to announce its financial results and operational highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Owen Moore, CEO and Co-Founder stated, "the Company posted its eighth consecutive quarter of record revenue and I'm encouraged to see this growth as planned. Moreover, device sales continue to translate to increased recurring revenue, which grew 84% percent year-over-year to $601,546".

Chris Panczuk, COO and Co-Founder, stated, "I'm pleased with the response received when the company demonstrated its new connected sensor solutions at the GSMA's Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles. We intend to capitalize on these opportunities and see positive results in increased revenue in the first half of 2020."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Recurring revenue increased by 84% year over year - Recurring Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $601,546 compared to $326,221 for the three months ended September 30, 2018: an increase of $275,325;

- Recurring Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $601,546 compared to $326,221 for the three months ended September 30, 2018: an increase of $275,325; Recurring revenue increased by 25% quarter over quarter - Recurring Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $601,546 compared to $481,341 for the three months ended June 30, 2019: an increase of $120,205;

- Recurring Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $601,546 compared to $481,341 for the three months ended June 30, 2019: an increase of $120,205; Revenues increased by 83% year over year - Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $1,923,667 compared to $1,052,087 for the three months ended September 30, 2018: an increase of $871,580;

- Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $1,923,667 compared to $1,052,087 for the three months ended September 30, 2018: an increase of $871,580; Revenue increased by 22% quarter over quarter - Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $1,923,667 compared to $1,5830,478 for the three months ended June 30, 2019: an increase of $343,189.

- Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $1,923,667 compared to $1,5830,478 for the three months ended June 30, 2019: an increase of $343,189. Net loss - Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $212,777 compared to $308,850 for the three months ended September 30, 2018: a decrease of $96,073 or 31%. and

- Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $212,777 compared to $308,850 for the three months ended September 30, 2018: a decrease of $96,073 or 31%. and Working Capital - At September 30, 2019, the Company had a working capital balance of $4,340,162 including cash of $2,913,873. The Company maintained a healthy working capital despite incurring development costs totaling $556,648 in last nine months for its next generation of M-IoT sensors and solutions.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenue $ 1,923,667 $ 1,052,087 $ 4,938,073 $ 2,197,399 Gross profit 271,337 148,913 561,425 509,226 Net loss (212,777) (308,850) (1,129,654) (1,092,552) EPS - basic (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.01)

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IOT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

