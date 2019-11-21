SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the best procurement practices in the retail industry

Companies in the retail industry are fiercely competitive. They operate on tight profit margins, thereby, making the task difficult for CPOs. The procurement department needs to be highly efficient in creating a seamless value-added experience for customers. They need to devise effective sourcing and purchasing strategies to achieve marginal savings, boost ROI, and gain more profits to add to the overall revenue.

At SpendEdge, we understand retailers are highly reliant on procurement best practices to minimize excess spend. Therefore, we have listed some of the procurement best practices for the retail industry.

Procurement Best Practices for the Retail Industry

Segmenting the spend

Categorizing the spend is one of the fundamental concepts. Companies need to segment the spend based on business requirements into logical groups of similar items or services from suppliers. With the multi-variant nature of the industry and the increasing complexity of the spend category the sophisticated segmentation models can be highly beneficial.

Evolution of managed services

Companies in the retail category have started relying on Managed Service Providers (MSP) as an alternative to on-demand outsourcing. MSPs are proving highly effective in improving operations and cutting down on the costs. They evaluate a supplier based on pre-defined parameters such as compliance of suppliers against assigned roles, their ability to deploy service models and define standards for categories.

Advanced sourcing

It is an effective process to drive costs out of the systems without squeezing profit margins. It enables companies to control spend procurement such as merchandise display, transportation and logistics, and store facilities services. Advanced sourcing coupled with spend aggregation and supplier collaboration can help companies identify and eliminate avoidable costs

