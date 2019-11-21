Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Third Quarter of 2019

Bermuda, 21 November 2019 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: "AVANCE"), will on Tuesday 26 November 2019 release its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2019. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 15:00 (CET).

The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com. Dial in details are +44 (0) 2071 928 000 (UK and International), +1 631 510 7495 (US) or +47 23 96 02 64 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 8359635. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15
Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of 14 modern VLGC.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

