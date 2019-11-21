Technavio has been monitoring the global apheresis devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 812.44 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 151-page research report with TOC on "Apheresis Devices Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Systems and Consumables), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the growing number of surgical procedures and cases of injuries. In addition, the technological advances are anticipated to further boost the growth of the apheresis devices market.

The growing prevalence of various diseases is leading to an increase in the number of surgeries being performed. However, surgeries may result in severe blood loss. This increases the demand for blood transfusion using apheresis devices. Moreover, with the increase in the instances of injuries, the demand for apheresis devices in emergency departments of hospitals and clinics is increasing, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Apheresis Devices Market Companies:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. is headquartered in Japan and operates the business under various segments such as Material, Homes, and Health Care. The company offers Cascadeflo EC and Rheofilter ER to various end-users including hospitals, clinics, and ASCs.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: B. Braun Hospital Care, Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers Haemoselect 0,5 0,7 m2 plasmafilter and H.E.L.P. Heparinadsorber to end-users including hospitals, clinics, and ASCs.

Cerus Corp.

Cerus Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under a unified business segment. The company offers INTERCEPT blood system to end-users including hospitals, clinics, and ASCs.

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Health care services and Health care products. The company offers Fenwal Amicus Separator and Fenwal Alyx Component Collection System to end-users including hospitals, clinics, and ASCs.

Haemonetics Corp.

Haemonetics Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers MCS+ 9000 mobile platelet collection system and NexSys PCS to end-users including hospitals, clinics, and ASCs.

Apheresis Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Systems

Consumables

Apheresis Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

