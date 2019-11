OptiGroup Acquires Walki Medical Oy in Finland

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VeliMark Oy, OptiGroup's Finnish company within the Facility, Safety & Foodservice business area, today announces the acquisition of Walki Medical Oy. Walki Medical is one of Finland's largest distributors of medical supplies with a turnover of EUR 14 million in 2018. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

VeliMark, with a turnover of 45 million euros, is a leading supplier of cleaning and facility management supplies in Finland. Through the acquisition, the Facility, Safety & Foodservice business area will broaden its customer offering to include medical supplies to Finnish healthcare providers.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, Tel.+46-706-404684

Perttu Levijärvi, Managing Director, VeliMark Oy, Tel. +358-405501419

