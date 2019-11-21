A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on trends that will drive the market for autonomous vehicles. This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005608/en/

Three trends that will drive the global market for autonomous vehicles. (Graphic: Business Wire)

An overview of the autonomous vehicles market

How autonomous vehicles will transform the automotive sector

Three trends that will drive the global market for autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles do still seem remarkably futuristic. Their imminent debut in the mainstream scheme of things will reinvent the concept of driving and personal transportation of people and goods. Many reputed companies are already sitting atop viable prototypes of autonomous vehicles for mass consumption. Some of the biggest names in the automotive industry have already reiterated that driverless vehicles are the future. The arrival of autonomous vehicles represents a perfect opportunity for an integral transformation in urban mobility and could lead to creating more accountable, healthy, and greener cities. However, the integration of autonomous vehicles (AVs) into an effective public transport network is still a long way away, pending some proactive participation from the local public transport organizations and the associated decision makers.

There has been an enormous deal of interest and enthusiasm among the motoring community over the past few years spurred by a surge of benefits touted by the manufacturers of autonomous automobiles. Some of the key trends that will drive the global market for autonomous vehicles include real-time route to optimization, increased lane capacity, and reduced energy consumption.

