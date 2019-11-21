Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd: Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd Provides Acquisition Update

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd (OTC PINK:IGEX) is pleased to update shareholders on the company's planned acquisition.

On October 17, 2019 the company entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire Sinister Labs as new subsidiary.

Sinister Labs is rapidly becoming a leader within the supplements industry with several lines of protein infused food products available internationally through major retailers such as Amazon and GNC.

The company has already submitted a first draft of a Final Definitive Agreement for legal review. Once executed, Sinister will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Indo Global. The company is aiming to close the acquisition by early-December and immediately begin expanding on the foundation that Sinister has built.



Stated CEO, Jason Black: "The pending acquisition of Sinister will mark a huge milestone from where we were as a dormant public entity just 6 months ago. We have significant plans in place that we believe will not only increase shareholder value but allow us to expand Sinister's footprint into additional industries as well. We will continue to keep shareholders updated as the acquisition progresses."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Jason Black

igexotc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567496/Indo-Global-Exchanges-Pte-Ltd-Provides-Acquisition-Update