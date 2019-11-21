SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Janitorial Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005545/en/

Global Janitorial Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The janitorial services industry is witnessing demand from both the commercial and residential sectors that will increase at an exponential rate. In the commercial sector, window cleaning, vacuuming, floor care, and other services such as kit cleaning and dusting are some of the types of janitorial services that are in high demand. Meanwhile, in the residential sector, factors such as improvement in the purchasing power of the middle-class demography will create the demand for services such as maid services, carpet cleaning, and window cleaning. This will drive the spend momentum of the janitorial services industry at a CAGR of over 4% between 2018-2022

Get your complimentary access to our procurement platform to get daily insights into the price trends and procurement strategies that are being adopted by your competitors for a range of markets.

"In terms of regional category spend, North America holds the majority market share, accounting for approximately 34% of the total spend on janitorial services," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

However, in this labor-intensive industry, the increase in employee expenses incurred by suppliers will act as one of the prominent spend accelerators in the janitorial services industry. For buyers, the optimization of procurement spend will be highly dependent on their negotiation and selection strategies with suppliers.

What are the janitorial services price trends that are driving the overall price structure in the global janitorial services industry?

The rising wages of janitors and housemaids are resulting in category price growth in the US. In some US states, the salary of housemaids rose by around 2% year-over-year in 2017. This pricing trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

The increase in the number of high-rise and commercial buildings is a primary volume driver impacting the pricing of janitorial services. Office cleaning accounts for a large revenue share for the janitorial cleaning services market and this trend is expected to continue through 2023. The growing number of buildings with offices will result in an increased demand for expert janitorial service providers.

Is your business challenged with price dynamism? You can now get free access to real-time procurement strategies to address such price dynamism and secure your position in the janitorial services industry. To try our procurement platform for free, request a free demo.

What are the scopes of optimizing procurement spend in the janitorial services industry?

Buyers are advised to focus on supplier's efficiency in the management of utilities. Misuse of utilities will lead to wastage of resources and also result in additional costs for buyers. It is recommended that buyers engage with janitorial services suppliers who use technologies to manage their utilities effectively, without compromising on service performance.

It is advised that buyers invite bids from all potential suppliers who can meet their overall requirements. This will help buyers compare bids and select the best offer. They can also use standard scorecards to evaluate suppliers and provide necessary comments to rationalize the given scores. This helps them effectively document the janitorial services supplier selection process.

Preference should be given to suppliers who are willing to provide extra services along with the package selected. The commonly offered value-added services include services such as building maintenance services and security services. This will help buyers consolidate their spend in the janitorial services industry.

SpendEdge's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report that offer insights into the global and regional price trends, supply market scenario, procurement best practices, and more. Request a free sample of this janitorial services industry procurement intelligence report.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Janitorial services industry spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the janitorial services industry

Regional spend opportunity for janitorial services suppliers

Janitorial services suppliers cost structure

Janitorial services suppliers selection criteria

Janitorial services suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the janitorial services industry

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Building Materials Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Pest Control Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005545/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us