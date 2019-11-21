A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on operational risk management in manufacturing. This article covers:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005618/en/

Benefits of improving operational risk management in manufacturing (Graphic: Business Wire)

What is operational risk management?

Benefits of improving operational risk management in manufacturing

There are several types of business risks and many of them are interconnected. Some of the critical risks that businesses face include reputational risks, financial risks, operational risks, supply chain risks, and legal or compliance risks. Operational risks, generally, are viewed through the lens of safety management in an organization but for manufacturers, it is important to see the link between safety and operational risk management. The rationale for improving the operational risk management process is not only limited to safety but goes beyond it. There are many compelling tested and verified reasons to improve operational risk management in the manufacturing sector. Operational risk management in manufacturing helps attain financial goals, improve and increase collaboration, standardize risk assessment, and build a risk awareness culture.

Our expertise in exploring the trends and drawing actionable insights will help your business establish a firm foothold in the fast-evolving manufacturing sector. Request a free proposal for more insights on how or solutions can help your business.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on the manufacturing industry:

Exploring Critical Challenges Facing the Swiss Manufacturing Industry

Curated Insights on the Manufacturing Industry from Infiniti's Industry Experts

US Manufacturing Industry: How to Improve Scalability and Compete in Future

As global companies seek to make their business stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace, innovation has earned a place on the CEO agenda. Gain more insights on how you can innovate your existing strategies and process to be in line with the changing market demands. Get in touch with our industry experts for more insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005618/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us