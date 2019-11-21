Web Presence: Victor Hardy Basks in Continued Recognition for Miniature Artwork Skills

Renowned artist Victor Hardy continues to bask in recognition of his now-famous skills in the art of miniature painting

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Stemming from a decades-long interest in the popular wargame Warhammer 40k, artist Victor Hardy is today responsible for some of the internet's most famous and revered pieces of miniature painting. Holding the title for the highest-ranked miniature ever on one of the hobby's most well-established websites, Hardy reveals more about his continued fame and recognition among those in the field.

"I'm proud to say that, even after ten years, I continue to be responsible for the most popular piece on the internet's largest gallery of painted miniatures," reveals Hardy, an artist and renowned attorney based in Austin, Texas. Outside of his passion and talent for art, Hardy also boasts more than 20 years of experience in high-stakes intellectual property law, patent infringement and media industry litigation, due diligence, civil rights matters, and more.

Victor Hardy first entered the art and painting field almost 30 years ago while at university. Rooted in a love of the wargame Warhammer 40k, Hardy, to this day, remains passionate about both interests. It's the overlapping miniature painting aspect of both hobbies-Warhammer 40k, and art-which, however, has seen the attorney and artist make a name for himself on an international level, with fans in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere alike.

His most famous piece of miniature painting, Golgotha, took Hardy more than two years to complete. All in all, the artist and attorney estimates that he spent upwards of 500 hours on the project.

Multi-award-winning artist Victor Hardy is also recognized for a wealth of other pieces, including his so-called BloodThirster Champion and his Khornate Army. "The latter two pieces of work, in particular," he reveals, "attracted the attention of Bobby Wong, author of popular publication Miniature-Art."

"Victor Hardy's BloodThirster Champion marks an impressive centerpiece for his Khornate Army," says Wong in a past publication, "and, unlike other painters, his interpretation often takes on a new twist."

Hardy's BloodThirster Champion would ultimately take first place for Best Warhammer Monster at a Golden Demon Awards event several years ago, earning him one of a number of coveted Slayer Sword Awards.

"To think, it all started on my university dorm room floor," the now highly successful attorney reminisces, explaining how he and his university friends first happened upon Warhammer 40k at an event called Texas Con in the early 1990s. "The rest, however," he adds, wrapping up, "as they say, is history."

To find out more about Austin, Texas-based attorney and multi-award-winning artist Victor Hardy, visit https://victorhardyattorney.com/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567476/Victor-Hardy-Basks-in-Continued-Recognition-for-Miniature-Artwork-Skills