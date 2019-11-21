Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Fidelity Japan Trust PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights yes An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name 1607 Capital Partners, LLC City and country of registered office (if applicable) Richmond, VA United States 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Northern Trust 7,029,922 Bny Mellon 4,622,921 State Street 1,657,801 City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: November 20, 2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): November 21, 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.99% 9.99% 133,217,090 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 10.89% 10.89%

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB0003328555 13,310,644 9.99% SUBTOTAL 8. A 13,310,644 9.99% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10.In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Bryan Huntley, CCO

804-525-1741

Place of completion Richmond, VA Date of completion 11/21/19

