Truvalue Labs Recognized for its Artificial Intelligence Platform at Buy-Side Technology Awards

Company also receives People's Choice Award at the 2019 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Truvalue Labs, the leading provider of AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, today announced it has won "Best buy-side artificial intelligence platform or tool" at the 2019 Buy-Side Technology Awards hosted by WatersTechnology. The awards seek to recognize the leading buy-side technology vendors and service providers in their area of expertise.

Truvalue Labs was also recognized this week with the "People's Choice Award" at the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, which recognizes companies for the impact they are making across the payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy sectors.

"We're excited to have received additional industry recognition as our momentum continues through the end of 2019," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO, Truvalue Labs. "Our team is constantly seeking ways to innovate across AI to offer investment managers the ability to capitalize on insights found in unstructured data. Our products help them identify new investment opportunities and uncover risks with real-time access to objective company ESG activity. ESG has been one of the biggest growth drivers for asset managers with over $86 trillion of sustainably managed assets globally. We feel fortunate that our technology is helping enable the future of investing as ESG continues to become mainstream."

With a strong focus on innovation, scalability and flexibility, Truvalue Labs leverages AI to capture unstructured data on over 16,000 securities from hundreds of thousands of sources of information, in over a dozen languages in real-time. The resulting insights and analytics enable investment managers to uncover new sources of alpha, manage risk and find opportunities to outperform. The company's suite of products, including Truvalue Platform™, Truvalue Data™ and Truvalue Cloud™, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data in real-time.

About Truvalue Labs™ Truvalue Labs is the first company to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover timely and material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information at scale. The company's mission is to deliver increased transparency to investment professionals by providing data and analytics that go beyond traditional fundamentals. It is backed by investors including Series A round lead Katalyst Ventures, based in San Francisco. The award-winning products, Truvalue Platform, Truvalue Data and Truvalue Cloud, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data at the speed of current events. Visit www.truvaluelabs.com to learn more about the SaaS and API products. CONTACT:

Lauren Perry

Caliber Corporate Advisers

952.221.4615

lauren@caliberorporate.com

SOURCE: Truvalue Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567555/Truvalue-Labs-TM-Recognized-for-its-Artificial-Intelligence-Platform-at-Buy-Side-Technology-Awards