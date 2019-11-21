GGL Security, an international security company providing a complete range of security services, was shortlisted for Technology Exporter of the Year at the 2019 Export Industry Awards. This flagship event of the Irish Exporters Association recognizes the outstanding achievements of businesses exporting from Ireland, and GGL was nominated for its All·One·View monitoring and tracking solution powered by the Joget platform.

For GGL to offer an end-to-end layered multimodal supply chain and logistics security solution, it was crucial to find a partner who could provide a rapid low-code application platform to automate and digitalize workflows. Joget's low-code application platform, which combines the best of Rapid Application Development, Business Process Automation and Workflow Management, enabled GGL to build their unique solution for their global customer base. With All·One·View, customers enjoy streamlined automation and validation of logistics security processes, live security dashboards, instant proof of delivery, live security monitoring, and incident support through GGL's fully licensed International Monitoring Centre.

"We in GGL are delighted to be recognised as a leading supplier of advanced track and trace technology solutions in the global marketplace," said Gerry O'Shea, CEO of GGL. "The collaboration and support we received from Joget in researching and developing our technology solutions for our customers has been, and continues to be, a vital component in our success. I am confident that we will continue to be leaders in this field as we work together on next generation solutions."

"GGL Security acknowledges that the security sector operates in an increasingly dynamic and complex environment, relying on a variety of applications, manual data entries and fragmented technologies to secure high value cargo and human life during a supply chain process," said Ravi Rawan, Business Solutions Manager at GGL. "With Joget, we were able to innovate effectively and rapidly for our All·One·View solution to deliver global security visibility from a single unified platform."

"We would like to congratulate GGL Security for the recognition received for their All·One·View solution," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget Inc. "It is great to see the Joget platform helping our partners and customers with their application delivery goals, and we hope to further work together to enhance their digital transformation and innovation efforts."

About GGL Security

GGL Security is a global leader in providing end-to-end layered multimodal supply chain and logistics security. Through their combined logistics management and customer orientated solutions, they protect high value and time-sensitive goods mitigating against loss and maintaining the integrity of the supply chain. GGL Security's All·One·View platform provides a coordinated 24/7 goods in transit security monitoring and tracking solution, ensuring compliance to agreed standards through the use of advanced technology.

About Joget Inc.

Joget Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 2,000 installations and 10,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

