Organizations usually invest a considerable amount of time and effort into the supplier selection process. But they do not know how to evaluate their suppliers' performances. They deploy some form of supplier performance measurement, in the form of key performance indicators (KPIs), data gathering, and on-site assessment programs. Consequently, this impacts the operational efficiency of organizations.

At SpendEdge, we understand that measuring supplier performance is imperative for companies to adhere to standards. Therefore, we have listed the key steps to critically evaluate suppliers.

Steps to Critically Evaluate Suppliers

Align performance goals

Organizations must have an effective supplier strategy aligning with overall organizational objectives and goals to improve supply chain management. Six Sigma, lean enterprise, lean sigma, continuous improvement, operational excellence, and total quality management can be a few of the strategies that organizations can follow to pursue continuous improvement programs.

Choose evaluation approach

Develop an information collection method

Collecting information forms a key part of supplier evaluation. It can be in the form of paper questionnaires, web-based questionnaires, extracts from current systems, site visits, and third-party standard certification. Every method has its challenges and complication. Organizations can select the one that best serves their requirements.

