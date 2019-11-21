Verimatrix's Multi-DRM Solution Secures End-to-end Pay-TV Video Platform

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications, today announced that Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores has joined a long list of customers that trust Verimatrix Multi-DRM. The Spanish OTT video provider selected the solution to provide a complete multi-screen security solution for its brand-new OTT service.

Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores is a new company created by the main players of the historical cable industry in Spain offering a purely OTT-based TV platform delivered via Android set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs. Supported by Verimatrix partners Mirada and Anevia, the platform delivers content with a cutting-edge viewing experience and offers unique tools for content discovery, personal recommendations, session transfer, cloud DVR and much more.

"We developed our platform to provide Spanish audiences with a flexible, reliable, and state-of-the-art end-to-end pay tv video platform, and we took the same approach with security in mind," said Jose Carrillo, CTO, Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores. "In addition to significant market recognition as a leading content security provider, Verimatrix presented a multi-DRM offering that is both flexible and reliable with a security framework that can be seamlessly integrated."

"Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores is uniquely combining forces to offer an expanded choice to Spanish viewing audiences backed by leading-edge security," said Verimatrix COO Steve Oetegenn. "Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores selected Verimatrix because we have a proven track record of helping OTT companies optimize the way they protect content rights and secure the revenue that content generates. Our ability to assist with studio approvals for content distribution made our value proposition stand out even further."

Building upon the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) and Analytics products and services, Verimatrix offers its comprehensive, multi-screen and multi-DRM solution for premium content security and monetization. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com/solutions/multi-drm.

About Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores

Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores is a new company, created by the main players of the historical cable industry in Spain.The members of this strategic partnership are PTV Telecom (Telecommunications company with more than 30 years of history and strongly settle in southern Spain), Opencable (Telecommunications Wholesale Services Operator participated by more than 60 local operators with more than 25 years of experience in the TV sector), ACUTEL (Association of Local Telecommunications Operators of Andalusia) and AOTEC (National Association of Telecommunications Operators and Internet Services).

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris VMX) is a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com.

