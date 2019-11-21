Regulatory News:
Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) ("Amplitude" or the "Group"), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its 2019-20 financial calendar.
Events
Dates
2019-20 Q1 Sales
Thursday November 21, 2019
2019-20 H1 Sales
Thursday February 20, 2020
2019-20 H1 Results
Wednesday March 25, 2020
2019-20 Q3 Sales
Thursday April 23, 2020
2019-20 Full-Year Sales
Thursday July 23, 2020
2019-20 Full-Year Results
Wednesday October 21, 2020
2020-21 Q1 Sales
Thursday November 19, 2020
* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.
Next financial press release
2019-20 Q1 sales: Thursday November 21, 2019, after market.
About Amplitude Surgical
Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2019, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 436 employees and recorded sales of c.103 million euros.
