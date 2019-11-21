SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Employee Relocation Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005494/en/

Global Employee Relocation Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The technology and healthcare industries are witnessing an exponential rise in merger and acquisition activities. These activities are considered as the results of the global expansion of the industries, strong cash reserves, and improving profit margins. Consequently, such activities will create substantial requirements for employee relocation services to place resources in the newly established facilities across geographies. With the diminishing talent pools across most of the developed countries, governments are relaxing their immigration laws which are inviting skilled workforce from other countries. These factors are contributing to the spend growth of the employee relocation services industry to a significant extent accelerating the spend momentum at a CAGR of more than 3% through 2023.

"Despite an initial setback in the spend growth owing to the popularity of the work-from-home culture in the US, an increase in the frequency of merger and acquisition activities will continue creating substantial demand for employee relocation services," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora.

SpendEdge's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report that offer insights into the global and regional price trends, supply market scenario, procurement best practices, and more. Request a free sample report.

Some Insights into the Employee Relocation Services Price Trends

Packaging material is used as an essential material for the services rendered during relocation. The rise in the costs of materials such as paper, which are used for manufacturing packaging such as corrugated boxes will increase the supplier's spend on packaging material which, in turn, will impact the procurement price in the employee relocation services industry.



Suppliers essentially partner with regional agents to facilitate effective transportation and training programs to the relocated employees of their buyers. The increasing prices of oil and gas and employee expenses are adding to the operating expenditure of these regional agents. Consequently, this will have an inflationary impact on the employee relocation services price.

Cost concerns do not only hinder your business plans but also affect bottom-line revenues too! Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant and real-time insights into procurement strategies, category management objectives, supplier selection criteria, and many more.

What are the scopes of optimizing procurement spend in the employee relocation services industry?

The employee relocation services price trends indicate a substantial hike in suppliers' overall production costs which will be ultimately compensated by buyers in the form of excess procurement spend. Strategic selection of employee relocation services suppliers will be the key to unlock avenues where buyers can compromise on their procurement spend.

Determination of the geographic footprint of suppliers will help buyers understand the latter's ability to serve in all the regions of operation of the buyers, either directly or through service partners. This will allow buyers to develop engagement strategies such as association with a single service provider, which, in turn, leads to cost-saving opportunities.



Buyers are advised to assess factors such as the number of resources assigned by suppliers for a particular contract, experience, and qualifications of these consultants in their respective domains, and the level of adoption of technologies for easy service monitoring and tracking. This will help buyers gain an understanding of suppliers' ability to optimize resource utilization and provide cost savings.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get regular and real-time updates on thousands of markets without any additional costs or commitment.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Employee relocation services industry spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the employee relocation services industry

Regional spend opportunity for employee relocation services suppliers

Employee relocation services suppliers cost structure

Employee relocation services suppliers selection criteria

Employee relocation services suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the employee relocation services industry

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Immigration Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Recruitment Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Relocation Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005494/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us