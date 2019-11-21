Eramet SA: Eramet: Success of the tender offer to repurchase the bonds due November 2020 and of a new issue of bonds for an amount of 300 million euros

Paris, November 21, 2019, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Success of the tender offer to repurchase the bonds due November 2020 and of a new issue of bonds for an amount of 300 million euros

Calendar

19.02.2020: Publication of 2019 annual results

20.02.2020: Webcast & presentation of 2019 annual results

28.04.2020: Publication of 2020 first-quarter sales

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2018.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com







