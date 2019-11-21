Educational Content For 22nd Annual Food Safety Summit Announced; Registration Now Open With A 20% Discount Before December 31, 2019

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / For 21 years the Food Safety Summit has addressed emerging issues, provided effective solutions, and served as a forum for the food safety community to exchange ideas. The 2020 event, scheduled for May 4- 7 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, will continue to expand upon those offerings with a focus on implementation of food safety solutions. BNP Media, producers of the event, is offering a 20% discount for those who register before December 31, 2019. Click here for the complete agenda and registration options.

"Food safety is more than just a standard set of best practices, and it's bigger than the bottom line. Every day, millions of people trust food safety professionals like those who attend the Summit with their health and well-being at dinner tables across the country," said Scott Wolters, Chief Event Officer, BNP Media, Producers of the event. "We thank our outstanding group of experts on the Educational Advisory Board (EAB), comprised of industry leaders representing all key areas of the industry for developing an outstanding education program for our event next May."

Members of the Educational Advisory Board, food safety professionals representing Manufacturing, Foodservice, Regulatory, Academia, Retail and Distribution, include:

Gary Ades , Ph.D ., President, G&L Consulting Group (EAB Board Chair)

, ., President, G&L Consulting Group (EAB Board Chair) Chirag H. Bhatt, RS, CCFS , CHB Food Safety Consulting

, CHB Food Safety Consulting Ata (Al) Baroudi , Ph.D. VP, QA & Food Safety, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

, VP, QA & Food Safety, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Sharon K.K. Beals , Senior VP, Food Safety & Quality, CTI Foods

, Senior VP, Food Safety & Quality, CTI Foods Joseph Corby , Senior Advisor, Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO)

, Senior Advisor, Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) Will Daniels , President, Produce Division, IEH

, President, Produce Division, IEH Oscar Garrison , VP of Food Safety, United Egg Producers

, VP of Food Safety, United Egg Producers Jorge Hernandez , VP, Quality Assurance, The Wendy's Company

, VP, Quality Assurance, The Wendy's Company Craig Henry , Ph.D ., Food Safety Consultant

, ., Food Safety Consultant Christopher (Hal) King , Ph.D., CEO/President, Public Health Innovations LLC

, CEO/President, Public Health Innovations LLC Debbie Kane , MS, Director of Food Safety & QA, J&J Snack Foods

, MS, Director of Food Safety & QA, J&J Snack Foods Lee-Ann Jaykus , Ph.D., William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor & NoroCORE Scientific Director, North Carolina State University

, William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor & NoroCORE Scientific Director, North Carolina State University Mahipal Kunduru , Ph.D , Vice President, Quality Assurance, Topco Associates

, Vice President, Quality Assurance, Topco Associates William Lachowsky , Food Safety, Education & Training Consultant, Ontario College of Teachers

, Food Safety, Education & Training Consultant, Ontario College of Teachers Alvin Lee , PhD, MASM , Center Director; Associate Professor, Institute for Food Safety and Health; IIT

, , Center Director; Associate Professor, Institute for Food Safety and Health; IIT Glenda Lewis , M.S.P.H, Director, Retail Food Protection Staff, FDA

, Director, Retail Food Protection Staff, FDA Art Liang , MD, MPH , Sr. Advisor for Food Safety, CDC

, , Sr. Advisor for Food Safety, CDC Steven Mandernach , Executive Director, Association of Food & Drug Officials (AFDO)

, Executive Director, Association of Food & Drug Officials (AFDO) Brendan Niemira , Ph.D ., Research Leader, USDA-ARS

, ., Research Leader, USDA-ARS Joan Menke-Schaenzer , Chief Quality Officer, Van Drunen Farms/FutureCeuticals

, Chief Quality Officer, Van Drunen Farms/FutureCeuticals Donna Schaffner , MS , Director of Training, Food Safety & QA, Rutgers Food Innovation Center

, , Director of Training, Food Safety & QA, Rutgers Food Innovation Center John Spink , Ph.D., Director & Assistant Professor, Food Fraud Initiative, Michigan State University

, Director & Assistant Professor, Food Fraud Initiative, Michigan State University Shawn Stevens , Food Industry Consultant and Lawyer, Food Industry Council

, Food Industry Consultant and Lawyer, Food Industry Council Glenn Stolowski , Manager, Retail Quality Assurance, H-E-B

, Manager, Retail Quality Assurance, H-E-B Mary Lynn Walsh , MS, RD , Regional Director Food Safety, Sysco Corporation

, , Regional Director Food Safety, Sysco Corporation Faye Westhoff , Maryland Food Safety Services, Senior Advisor for Food Safety to Deloitte and Touche

, Maryland Food Safety Services, Senior Advisor for Food Safety to Deloitte and Touche Craig Wilson, VP, GMM, Costco

The Food Safety Summit is the leading interactive forum on food safety with an in-depth conference program offering solutions for today and planning for tomorrow. The Summit features the world's leading authorities examining the most up-to-date innovations in the food industry. The event will start on Monday, May 4th and will offer five certificate/certification programs followed by three days of interactive education sessions along with a trade show floor with 200 exhibiting companies, Community Hub. Tech Tent and Learning Lounge to facilitate networking with attendees.

Registration is now open at https://www.foodsafetystrategies.com/registration/rates. Register before December 31, 2019 and receive 20% off the registration package by using code 20off20. For the complete agenda, click here. For additional information about exhibiting at the Summit or sponsorship opportunities contact Kim Hansen, National Sales Manager at 248-786-1233 or hansenk@bnpmedia.com. For additional information about the education sessions, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com.

The Food Safety Summit is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research.

