Consolidated sales of €20.8 million, +6.0% at constant exchange rates

3.9% growth on the French market and almost 10% growth for international business

Very strong growth in activity in the United States, +86.5% at constant exchange rates

Strong growth in Novastep's activity: +39.7% at constant exchange rates

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) ("Amplitude" or the "Group"), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its sales for the first quarter of its 2019-20 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Surgical, said: "In the first quarter of our 2019-20 financial year, Amplitude Surgical posted growth of 6.0% at constant exchange rates, driven by an excellent international performance, in particular by subsidiaries. Sales generated in the United States were up 86% compared to the same quarter last year. Novastep, meanwhile, is continuing to ramp-up and now accounts for approximately 10% of total Group revenue, with over 40% growth over the period.

Q1 2019-20 sales 30/09/2019 30/09/2018 Change

at current

exchange rates Change

at constant

exchange rates In thousands of euros IFRS France 12,091 11,642 +3.9% +3.9% International 8,745 7,895 +10.8% +9.2% o/w subsidiaries 6,815 5,877 +15.9% +13.9% o/w distributors 1,930 2,017 -4.3% -4.3% Total 20,837 19,537 6.7% 6.0%

In the first quarter of its 2019-20 financial year (July-September), Amplitude Surgical reported sales of €20.8 million, up 6.7% and 6.0% at constant exchange rates.

On the French market , Amplitude Surgical recorded a 3.9% increase in activity over the quarter to €12.1 million, i.e. 58% of total sales;

, Amplitude Surgical recorded a 3.9% increase in activity over the quarter to €12.1 million, i.e. 58% of total sales; The Group's international activity generated sales of €8.7 million, up 10.8% and 9.2% at constant exchange rates, driven by the performance of its subsidiaries (+13.9% at constant exchange rates), notably in South Africa and Brazil, offsetting a temporary downturn in distributors' activity;

generated sales of €8.7 million, up 10.8% and 9.2% at constant exchange rates, driven by the performance of its subsidiaries (+13.9% at constant exchange rates), notably in South Africa and Brazil, offsetting a temporary downturn in distributors' activity; Amplitude Surgical's direct business (French market and international subsidiaries), which accounted for almost 91% of total Group sales, recorded growth of 7.2% at constant exchange rates;

(French market and international subsidiaries), which accounted for almost 91% of total Group sales, recorded growth of 7.2% at constant exchange rates; Novastep, which markets innovative solutions for foot and ankle surgery, recorded buoyant growth of 39.7% at constant exchange rates, with quarterly sales of €2.0 million, primarily driven by the United States (+83.9% at constant exchange rates). The proportion of sales generated abroad has increased to over 65%, and Novastep now accounts for 9.4% of the Group's total sales.

Key first-quarter event

Registration of the Integral Revision prosthesis in Brazil

ANVISA (Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria), the Brazilian regulatory authority for the registration of medical devices, approved on September 9, 2019 the marketing authorization for the Integral Revision hip prosthesis; this new registration allows Amplitude Latam to expand the product offering in Brazil, in association with the Saturn II double mobility acetabulum1, registered last May.

Next financial press release

H1 2019-20 sales: February 20, 2020, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2019, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 436 employees and recorded sales of c.103 million euros.

1 Cotyloid cavity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005774/en/

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

Philippe Garcia

CFO

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

NewCap

Investor Relations

Théodora Xu

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 55