Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: News release capital increase reserved for employees 21-Nov-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Paris, 21st of November 2019 OFFER RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES "KB SHARES 2019" On the 13th of May 2019, Kaufman & Broad SA announced the launch of the "KB Shares 2019" leveraged offer, comprising a guarantee of investment, reserved to the group employees membres of the Group Savings Plan (PEG). At the date of publication, Kaufman & Broad SA acknowledges the completion of the capital increase resulting from the souscriptions to the "KB Shares 2019" offer. As in 2017, the offer has been highly successeful. The participation rate reached 66.1% of eligible staff members. A total number of 283 991 shares were subscribed through the "KB Shares 2019" compartment of the FCPE KB ACTIONS, representing an amount of 7,832,471.78 euros. The capital increase resulting from this offer brings close to 15% the proportion of capital held by employees through the different shareholding mechanisms (including the shares held in the "KB Shares 2017" and "KB Shares 2019" compartments of the FCPE KB ACTIONS as well as the FCPE KAUFMAN & BROAD ACTIONNARIAT within the framework of the Group Saving Plan (PEG), shares resulting from the Free Share Plans and shares held through the company Artimus Participations). This operation strengthen the employees' position of largest shareholder of Kaufman & Broad SA expressing their commitment and confidence in their company. The 283 991 new shares issued in this offer are ordinary shares, entirely assimilated to the existing shares and carry current dividend entitlement. Their admission to be traded on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0004007813 KOF) will be requested upon completion of the capital increase. This release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] Website Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche +331 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Media relations: Agence Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet +331 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +336 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French Property Development & Construction companies due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document for 2018 was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19-0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [2]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and prospects, as well as of the related risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The materialization of one or several of these risks may have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: News release capital increase reserved for employees Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MNHWYNJVXI [3] 918667 21-Nov-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=918667&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=58d927157c3d269cacfc11a89b912b20&application_id=918667&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8d1128d5d3d3d86af09e761b3df5a482&application_id=918667&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

