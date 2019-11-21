TOUR EIFFEL: In Massy, Société de la Tour Eiffel lets 20% of the "Copernic" building

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, announces the signature of an off-plan lease with AVNET EMG France, specialist distributor of electronic and telecoms components, covering 20% of the Copernic building (3,300 m² of office space) in Massy. This deal confirms the appeal of Massy and the positioning of the property company.

"The decision by AVNET EMG France once again shows the dynamism of the town of Massy and reinforces our commitment to support development in the Greater Paris region. The Copernic building embodies our convictions: to offer users a harmonious working environment forming part of a long-term high-quality relationship with our clients. It also, following the opening of the close-by and largely pre-let Campus Eiffel, endorses the property company's strategy of offering a graded range of surface areas, allowing us to capture the full range of the Massy market." Thomas Georgeon, CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

The Copernic building has 16,300 m² of floor space built to the latest standards of comfort and modernity

Located at 10-12-14 rue Jean Bart in Massy, the Copernic building, designed in 2009 by Wilmotte & Associés architects, has BREEAM IN USE and HQE certifications. Société de la Tour Eiffel seeks constantly to improve the working environment and has reconceived the office building by making it more easily divisible and enhancing its intrinsic quality: big volumes, light, striking views, generous open air space, etc.

Copernic offers high-quality working spaces where tenants can take advantage of plentiful green space and accessible terraces as well as a wide range of services, including private restaurants, open air terraces, meeting rooms, etc.

Copernic, a building in the strategic heart of Massy, the economic and strategic hub to the south of Greater Paris.

The building stands next to the Campus Eiffel in Massy, with its 55,000 m² of space under redevelopment in the Atlantis ZAC (urban development zone). This strategic project in the heart of Massy, positioned as the economic and strategic hub to the south of Greater Paris, means tenants can leverage the growing dynamism of this business district. The property company is offering spaces ranging from 100 to 8,000 m², fully in line with its strategy and the Massy market.

BNP Paribas Real Estate advised the lessor and Colliers advised the tenant on this deal.

Contacts

Press relations

Laetitia Baudon - Consulting Director

Shan agency

Tel: + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel



A listed real estate investment company (SIIC) on NYSE Euronext Paris, the company pursues a strategy focused on the ownership and the development of quality offices capable of attracting a wide range of quality tenants. The company's portfolio stood at 1,804 million Euros for close to 800,000 sq. m of assets mainly located in the Greater Paris region as at 30 June 2019.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France - www.societetoureiffel.com

