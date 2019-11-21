Anzeige
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 21

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1.Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
a)NameMichelle McGrade
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameThe Diverse Income Trust plc
b)LEI2138005QFXYHJM551U45
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary shares of 0.1p each




GB00B65TLW28
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.89511,173
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction19 November 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
