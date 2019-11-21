Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 14, 2019 to November 20, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
14.11.2019
211,225
49.3080
10,415,082
XPAR
14.11.2019
50,079
49.2794
2,467,863
CHIX
14.11.2019
11,226
49.3136
553,594
TRQX
14.11.2019
75,791
49.3160
3,737,709
BATE
15.11.2019
262,283
49.1865
12,900,783
XPAR
15.11.2019
37,895
49.1492
1,862,509
CHIX
15.11.2019
17,421
49.1624
856,458
TRQX
15.11.2019
48,399
49.1793
2,380,229
BATE
18.11.2019
308,502
49.0899
15,144,332
XPAR
18.11.2019
64,919
49.0929
3,187,062
CHIX
18.11.2019
14,863
49.1246
730,139
TRQX
18.11.2019
39,501
49.0714
1,938,369
BATE
19.11.2019
405,658
49.0990
19,917,402
XPAR
19.11.2019
89,359
49.0590
4,383,863
CHIX
19.11.2019
35,862
49.0793
1,760,082
TRQX
19.11.2019
141,547
49.0196
6,938,577
BATE
20.11.2019
645,731
48.3546
31,224,064
XPAR
20.11.2019
102,823
48.3054
4,966,906
CHIX
20.11.2019
34,973
48.3598
1,691,287
TRQX
20.11.2019
78,200
48.2343
3,771,922
BATE
Total
2,676,257
48.8848
130,828,235
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005801/en/
Contacts:
Total
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress
Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com