Authority Titans: Top 20 Instagram Accounts to Follow in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / These days people take photos and make sure it's "instaworthy." There is a lot to learn when it comes to social media, even more so Instagram, but it has encouraged people to be creative. Through Instagram, it is much easier for people to search, be inspired, and make a name for themselves. Hence, the rise of influencers, Instagram celebrities, and digital creators. Instagram, to some extent, has done more than provide a place to showcase ideas and inspire consumers. It has also brought talented people to the forefront. These influencers have created high-quality and engaging content and have continuously created new and refreshing content that leaves people wanting more. Enjoy the list below and be sure to follow them for advice, inspiration and networking.

Dan Fleyshman

@danfleyshman

Page Type: Business/Entrepreneurship

Evan Holladay

@evanholladay

Page Type: Real Estate

Dr. Brian Harris

@drbrianharris

Page Type: Cosmetic Dentistry

Gary Vaynerchuk

@garyvee

Page Type: Business/Entrepreneurship

Ryan & Jen Hamilton

@hammy_tv

Page Type: Comedy

Jason Wojo

@thejasonwojo

Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Kevin Zhang

@kevinzhangofficial

Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Tony Pec

@tonypec_

Page Type: Marketing

Francis Volpe

@francisvolpe

Page Type: Marketing

Eduardo Soto

@iamedsoto

Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Unstoppable Self Confidence

@unstoppableselfconfidence

Page Type: Personal Development

Chris Frederick

@christhunder

Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Scott Keever

@scottkeever

Page Type: Marketing

Frank D'Agostino

@frank_dag

Page Type: Health/Wellness

Mateo Lojin

@mateo_lojin

Page Type: Health/Wellness

Mo Abdul

@wiseguymo

Page Type: Marketing

Braydon Ross

@mrairbnb

Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Chris Cunningham

@cunningham

Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Carlos Reyes

@officialcarlosreyes

Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Dillon Kivo

@dillonkivo

Page Type: Entrepreneurship

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567530/Top-20-Instagram-Accounts-to-Follow-in-2020