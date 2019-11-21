Authority Titans: Top 20 Instagram Accounts to Follow in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / These days people take photos and make sure it's "instaworthy." There is a lot to learn when it comes to social media, even more so Instagram, but it has encouraged people to be creative. Through Instagram, it is much easier for people to search, be inspired, and make a name for themselves. Hence, the rise of influencers, Instagram celebrities, and digital creators. Instagram, to some extent, has done more than provide a place to showcase ideas and inspire consumers. It has also brought talented people to the forefront. These influencers have created high-quality and engaging content and have continuously created new and refreshing content that leaves people wanting more. Enjoy the list below and be sure to follow them for advice, inspiration and networking.
Dan Fleyshman
@danfleyshman
Page Type: Business/Entrepreneurship
Evan Holladay
@evanholladay
Page Type: Real Estate
Dr. Brian Harris
@drbrianharris
Page Type: Cosmetic Dentistry
Gary Vaynerchuk
@garyvee
Page Type: Business/Entrepreneurship
Ryan & Jen Hamilton
@hammy_tv
Page Type: Comedy
Jason Wojo
@thejasonwojo
Page Type: Entrepreneurship
Kevin Zhang
@kevinzhangofficial
Page Type: Entrepreneurship
Tony Pec
@tonypec_
Page Type: Marketing
Francis Volpe
@francisvolpe
Page Type: Marketing
Eduardo Soto
@iamedsoto
Page Type: Entrepreneurship
Unstoppable Self Confidence
@unstoppableselfconfidence
Page Type: Personal Development
Chris Frederick
@christhunder
Page Type: Entrepreneurship
Scott Keever
@scottkeever
Page Type: Marketing
Frank D'Agostino
@frank_dag
Page Type: Health/Wellness
Mateo Lojin
@mateo_lojin
Page Type: Health/Wellness
Mo Abdul
@wiseguymo
Page Type: Marketing
Braydon Ross
@mrairbnb
Page Type: Entrepreneurship
Chris Cunningham
@cunningham
Page Type: Entrepreneurship
Carlos Reyes
@officialcarlosreyes
Page Type: Entrepreneurship
Dillon Kivo
@dillonkivo
Page Type: Entrepreneurship
