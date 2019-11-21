Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019

21.11.2019 | 18:44
Authority Titans: Top 20 Instagram Accounts to Follow in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / These days people take photos and make sure it's "instaworthy." There is a lot to learn when it comes to social media, even more so Instagram, but it has encouraged people to be creative. Through Instagram, it is much easier for people to search, be inspired, and make a name for themselves. Hence, the rise of influencers, Instagram celebrities, and digital creators. Instagram, to some extent, has done more than provide a place to showcase ideas and inspire consumers. It has also brought talented people to the forefront. These influencers have created high-quality and engaging content and have continuously created new and refreshing content that leaves people wanting more. Enjoy the list below and be sure to follow them for advice, inspiration and networking.

Dan Fleyshman
@danfleyshman
Page Type: Business/Entrepreneurship

Evan Holladay
@evanholladay
Page Type: Real Estate

Dr. Brian Harris
@drbrianharris
Page Type: Cosmetic Dentistry

Gary Vaynerchuk
@garyvee
Page Type: Business/Entrepreneurship

Ryan & Jen Hamilton
@hammy_tv
Page Type: Comedy

Jason Wojo
@thejasonwojo
Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Kevin Zhang
@kevinzhangofficial
Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Tony Pec
@tonypec_
Page Type: Marketing

Francis Volpe
@francisvolpe
Page Type: Marketing

Eduardo Soto
@iamedsoto
Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Unstoppable Self Confidence
@unstoppableselfconfidence
Page Type: Personal Development

Chris Frederick
@christhunder
Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Scott Keever
@scottkeever
Page Type: Marketing

Frank D'Agostino
@frank_dag
Page Type: Health/Wellness

Mateo Lojin
@mateo_lojin
Page Type: Health/Wellness

Mo Abdul
@wiseguymo
Page Type: Marketing

Braydon Ross
@mrairbnb
Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Chris Cunningham
@cunningham
Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Carlos Reyes
@officialcarlosreyes
Page Type: Entrepreneurship

Dillon Kivo
@dillonkivo
Page Type: Entrepreneurship

If you'd like more information about this article or the influencers on this list please feel free to reach out via email: join@authoritytitans.com or call 1-800-264-1575

SOURCE: Authority Titans



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/567530/Top-20-Instagram-Accounts-to-Follow-in-2020

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE