Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2019 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.9501 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17940767 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 30682 EQS News ID: 918903 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 21, 2019 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)