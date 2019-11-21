Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2019 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.9147 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8402297 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 30678 EQS News ID: 918895 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2019 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)