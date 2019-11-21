- Delphine Gény-Stephann, former French Secretary of State, joins Eagle Genomics' board of directors

- A champion of industry and innovation, Delphine is appointed as a non-executive director

- Bringing a wealth of experience, she will contribute to Eagle's strategic decision-making with a focus on expansion into new geographies

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Genomics is excited to welcome Delphine Gény-Stephann as its newest board member. A champion for women in technology and innovation, Delphine brings with her a wealth of experience, including having served as the Secretary of State to the Minister of the Economy and Finance in the French Government.

Expert in industry innovation

Delphine said, "I am honoured and excited to join the Eagle Genomics adventure. Industrial leaders need to harness the power of data to stay ahead in technology and innovation. Positioned at the crossroads of two major technological disruptions, artificial intelligence and life sciences, Eagle Genomics can support innovators across a broad range of sectors."

Joining the board as a non-executive director, Delphine is a former politician, senior civil servant, business executive and an engineering graduate of École Polytechnique and the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées .

She also holds an MBA from the Collège des Ingénieurs and was Vice President of Planning and Strategy for Saint-Gobain from 2014-2017.

Supporting international growth

Anthony Finbow, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Genomics, said: "We are delighted to welcome Delphine to the board. Her industry knowledge and expertise in innovation will be invaluable in future strategic decision making as Eagle Genomics continues to expand in France and internationally across the personal care, food, agriculture and health sectors."

As a non-executive director Delphine will be involved in Eagle Genomics' strategy definition with a specific focus on new geographies and new sector development.

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics innovates at the intersection of biology, data sciences and bioinformatics to develop technical solutions and enterprise information architecture for the microbiomics and genomics era.

Eagle's knowledge discovery platform, the e[datascientist], uses machine learning to transform raw data into actionable insights that drive scientific decision making, enabling companies to make more credible scientific claims, enhancing R&D processes and brand perception.

Eagle's smart data management solutions and unique expertise give access to insight that enables quick assessment of product potential, accelerates market entry, mitigates risks and reduces time to market at many global life sciences companies within pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, personal care and animal health.

