A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on marketing strategy engagement. The client, a consumer packaged goods company based out of the United States, wanted to develop targeted marketing strategies to reach out to their end-users. Also, they wanted to differentiate their products and services for different groups and improve brand awareness and loyalty. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering marketing strategy engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005700/en/

You can read the full story on how Infiniti's marketing strategy engagement helped the client overcome these challenges

"To keep up the market demand, CPG companies will need to revamp their traditional sales and marketing strategies and increase spend on digital advertising," says a market intelligence expert at Infiniti Research.

Business impact of the marketing strategy engagement for the CPG company

Tailored product, pricing, and marketing strategies

Offered customized products and services to customers

Attracted new customers and retained valuable ones

Realized huge savings in marketing budget

