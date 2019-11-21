Insignia Systems, Inc.: Insignia Systems Announces Progressive Grocer GenNext Award Winner

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) ("Insignia") today reported Progressive Grocers 2019 GenNext Award Winner, Alison Nelson.

This week Progressive Grocer announced winners of the 2019 GenNext Award. Each entry revealed industry leaders, bringing innovation and collaboration to the industry and positioning themselves to lead Grocery retail into the next era. This prestigious award drew over 175 nominations across brands, retailers and agencies. Insignia is thrilled to share the selection of Alison Nelson as a 2019 GenNext Award winner. Alison has brought a diverse background in shopper marketing, category management and sales to Insignia, where she is consistently a top sales performer. Her success is a result of applying a consultative approach to her industry expertise, to drive results for her clients.

Kristine Glancy, Insignia President and CEO stated, "Alison is a critical member of our sales organization who thrives on accountability and results. She is never afraid to bring an idea to the table and no matter who the client is, or what the business opportunity is, Alison has the personality type that will automatically roll-up her sleeves. I couldn't be prouder of Alison for her recognition, and for the industry to see in her what we all see each and everyday on the team."

