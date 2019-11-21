Nordic Nanovector ASA - Financial Calendar

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Oslo, Norway, 21 November 2019

FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

27.02.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

17.04.2020 - Annual General Meeting

26.05.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q1

27.08.2020 - Half-yearly Report - Q2

19.11.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q3

The dates are subject to change. The time and location of the presentations will be announced in due time.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

