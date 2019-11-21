The global cell separation market is poised to grow by USD 7.12 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 142-page research report with TOC on "Cell Separation Market Analysis Report by End-User (Academic institutions and research laboratories; Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and Hospitals and clinical testing laboratories), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024"

The market is driven by the increasing use of cell separation in cancer research. In addition, the rising focus on personalized medicine is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cell separation market.

The increasing use of cell separation in cancer research will be one of the major drivers in the global market. Over the last few years, cell separation has been used along with imaging, proteomics, and molecular biological methods to identify and characterize cancer stem cells. This helps in the early diagnosis of tumors, monitoring of circulating tumor cells, and evaluation of intratumor heterogeneity. Also, the incidence of cancer is increasing rapidly, especially amongst women. Cervical and breast cancers are the most common types in the world. The rising incidence of cancer is encouraging further research in the field. Moreover, advances in computer techniques, optics, and lasers introduced a new generation of cell separation techniques which are capable of high speed processing of single cell suspensions. These factors will boost the global cell separation market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

Major Five Cell Separation Market Companies:

Akadeum Life Sciences

Akadeum Life Sciences owns and operates the businesses under various segments such as T cell isolation kits, B cell isolation kits, red blood cell products, Streptavidin products, and CD45 products. The product offered by the company is human T Cell isolation kit. This product uses streptavidin-conjugated BACS microbubbles and biotinylated antibodies for cell separation.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton operates the business under three segments, which include BD medical, BD life sciences, and BD interventional. The company's key offering include the BD IMag cell separation magnet. This product is used to attract labeled cells to the adjacent walls of tubes, allowing the removal of the supernatant, which contains unlabeled cells.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely life science and clinical diagnostics. The product offered by the company is the ddSEQ single-cell isolator. This product is offered as an automated device to process hundreds to tens of thousands of cells per day.

Cell Microsystems, Inc.

Cell Microsystems, Inc. operates the business under three segments, which include CellRaft AIR System, CytoSort Array, and CellRaft System for inverted microscopes. The company's key offerings include the CellRaft AIR System. This product is available with an automated precision X-Y stage and a microscope with three-channel fluorescence imaging capabilities. It is designed to reduce the time taken for cell separation.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates the business through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company's key offering in the cell separation market include Avanti J-26S XP. This product is offered as a centrifuge, which includes the elutriation particle separation functionality.

Cell Separation End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Academic institutions and research laboratories

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Hospitals and clinical testing laboratories

Cell Separation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

