DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Fyber N.V.: Guidance update for full year 2019 21-Nov-2019 / 19:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Berlin, 21 November 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN)* is announcing a further change to its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2019. The previously stated reasons took further effect on the Company's business, which could not be offset with adequate growth from other areas of business. Fyber's revenue from its non-programmatic business, particularly gross revenue stemming from the Offer Wall ad format, decreased due to a recent change in Apple's policy banning certain ad campaign types within this ad format for apps published through their app store. Furthermore, although the core programmatic business with existing clients is in line with yearly expectations, the Company experienced delays in the ramp-up of business with new clients during the past quarter. The Company therefore adjusts its revenue guidance from EUR130 - EUR135 million to around EUR120 million for the full year 2019 as well as the guidance for adjusted EBITDA from above break-even to around EUR-3 million. Further details will be provided with the release of the interim financial statements for the first nine months of 2019 on 27 November 2019. *Notifying person* Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact * Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 21-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Wallstr. 9-13 10179 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 919227 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 919227 21-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

