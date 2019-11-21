Technavio has been monitoring the global cosmetic skin care market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 45.48 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis Report by Products (Facial skin care, Body care, and Others), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023

The market is driven by the presence of premium brands. In addition, the rising preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the cosmetic skin care market.

Premium cosmetic skin care product manufacturers are expanding their customer base by launching innovative products such as serums and retinol creams. These products are helping them to effectively address skin problems of consumers and capture market share. Several premium brands are also focusing on offering facial treatments and anti-aging skin care products to drive brand equity and sales. These factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

Major Five Cosmetic Skin Care Companies:

Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf operates the business in the Consumer and tesa segments. The company offers a wide range of cosmetic skin care products. Some of the key offerings of the company include Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion, SKIN CAVIAR LUXE CREAM, and atrix Intensive Protection Cream.

Johnson Johnson Services

Johnson Johnson Services operates the business across segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers a wide range of cosmetic skin care products. MORNING BURST Facial Cleanser, CLEAN CLEAR Daily Pore Cleanser, and Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel are some of its key offerings.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal operates the business across various segments such as Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Colouring, Fragrances, and Other. The company offers a wide range of cosmetic skin care products. RevitaLift Anti-Wrinkle Firming Cream SPF 25, PURE-CLAY CLEANSING MASK FOR DULL SKIN, and MICELLAR WATER COMPLETE CLEANSER are some of the key offerings of the company.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies operates the business across various segments such as Skin Care, Makeup, Fragrance, Hair Care, and Others. The company offers a wide range of cosmetic skin care products. Some of the key offerings of the company include DayWear, Revitalizing Supreme+, and Advanced Time Zone.

Unilever

Unilever operates the business across various segments such as Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment. The company offers a wide range of cosmetic skin care products. Some of the key offerings of the company include Dove Intensive Repair Body Lotion, POND'S Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Daily Moisturizer with Sunscreen, and Dove DermaSpa Uplifted+ Body Lotion.

Cosmetic Skin Care Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Facial skin care

Body care

Others

Cosmetic Skin Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

