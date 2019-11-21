Technavio has been monitoring the global fixed tilt solar PV market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.16 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by supportive government policies and regulations. In addition, developments related to solar PV modules are anticipated to boost the growth of the fixed tilt solar PV market.

Governments across the world are encouraging the adoption of renewable technologies, such as solar power to ensure emission-free power generation. Governments are offering subsidies, incentives, and tax benefits to both producers and consumers of solar energy. For instance, the EU recently removed the MIP on solar PV modules and cells imported from China. This has significantly reduced the cost of establishing solar plants in Europe. Many such support initiatives and policies by governments across the world are driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Fixed Tilt Solar PV Companies:

Alion Energy Inc.

Alion Energy Inc. offers fixed tilt, ballasted, low profile, and high wind capable mounting system designed to simplify installation and O&M. Alion Mounting System is one of its key offerings of the company which supports framed and dual glass PV modules.

Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd. provides a wide range of fixed tilt solar PV solutions under its offerings, Single pole solutions, and Dual pole solutions. Some of the key products offered by the company include Diagonal support 2-row landscape module solution, Diagonal support 2-row portrait module solution, Single concrete pole solution, N Type 2-row portrait module solution, N Type 3-row landscape module solution, N Type 4-row landscape module solution, W Type 2-row landscape module solution, and W Type 4-row landscape module Aluminum solution.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc. operates the business across segments such as Module and system solutions, and Energy. The company offers fixed tilt BOS for solar PV modules under its solar PV plant EPC offerings.

Tata International Ltd.

Tata International Ltd. offers fixed tilt mounting solutions by obtaining the optimum fixed angle to capture the maximum amount of sunlight throughout the year. Ground mounted solutions is one of its key offerings.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd. offers a wide range of fixed tilt solar PV solutions. Some of the key offerings of the company include Fixed tilt structure single-post and Fixed tilt structure double-post.

Fixed Tilt Solar PV Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Utility

Non-utility

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

