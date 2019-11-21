Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Healthcare Solutions Holding, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: VRTY) Announces Dr. Farhoud Khosravi as Member of the Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools announced the appointment of Farhoud Khosravi, DO as member of the Medical Advisory Board.

"We look forward to the support that Dr. Farhoud Khosravi can offer HSI with our continued initiative to deliver best in class services to Gastroenterology Specialists," said Travis Revelle CEO of Healthcare Solutions Holding Inc. "Dr. Khosravi will serve a key role in identifying programs and products for delivering better patient outcomes in the practice of Gastroenterology."



Dr. Farhoud Khosravi

After completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Iowa, Dr. Farhoud Khosravi graduated from Nova Southern University of Osteopathic Medicine in 2008. He completed his residency and fellowship at Midwestern University where he received the awards of Resident, Fellow, and Teacher of the year. His clinical interests include pancreatic and biliary disorders, esophageal disease, inflammatory bowel disease and general gastroenterology. He was initially attracted to gastroenterology because of the ability to help patients with various issues from pancreatic pathology to liver disease to basic abdominal pain; he not only sees patients on a daily basis, but also performs the procedures his patients need. Outside of the office, Dr. Khosravi helps run a music label which produces music and hosts music shows.

"Once I learned about HSI, I found that it is a company that is dedicated to quite an innovative approach to deliver healthcare," says Dr. Khosravi. "This innovative approach helps provide care to patients and physicians alike. HSI is motivated and passionate, and not only dedicated to patient care but also patient outcomes. I have found that the lab testing, specifically stool studies, have been quite beneficial for me and my practice. The H-Pylori test has also been great because it helps tailor accurate antibiotic treatments for each individual patient. I have confidence that HSI will continue to be at the forefront of innovation in multiple facets of medicine from medical devices, pharmacy, lab services and beyond. Breaking through all of those markets will help expand patient care, because in the end it is all about optimizing patient care and improving patients' experiences. I think HSI can play a huge role in the healthcare space."

HSI is a medical service, and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery, but also promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

