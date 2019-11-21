Technavio has been monitoring the global grape seed oil market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 73.8 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 128-page report with TOC on "Grape Seed Oil Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Type (Mechanical extraction and Chemical extraction), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing application of grape seed oil in cosmetics. In addition, the therapeutic use of grape seed oil is anticipated to boost the growth of the grape seed oil market.

Grape seed oil is rich in vitamin E and omega-6 fatty acids. These nutrients help moisturize skin, heal acne, tighten pores, reduce scars, and lighten the complexion. Grape seed oil also contains linolenic acid and powerful antioxidants such as procyanidin oligomers which help stimulate hair growth. Due to such health benefits, grape seed oil is widely used in the manufacture of various cosmetic products such as soaps, lotions, creams, and other body care and hair care products. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global grape seed oil market.

Major Five Grape Seed Oil Companies:

Aromex Industry

Aromex Industry owns and operates the business through the Products segment. The company offers a variety of oils such as Tea Tree Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Borage Oil, Rosehip Oil, Olive Oil, Walnut Oil, Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Apricot Kernel Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, and Wheat Germ Oil.

Augustus Oils Ltd.

Augustus Oils Ltd. owns and operates the business through the Products and Services segments. The company offers a wide range of grape seed oil products. Grapeseed Fixed Oil is one of its key offerings.

Berjé Inc.

Berjé Inc. owns and operates the business through the products segment. Through this segment, the company offers a wide range of essential oils, aromatic chemicals, flavor ingredients, fragrance ingredients, and functional ingredients. Grape seed oil is one of the key offerings of the company.

Costa D'Oro Spa

Costa D'Oro Spa owns and operates the business through the Oils and Vitapiù segments. Through the Vitapiù segment, the company produces oils of grape seed, flax, sunflower, corn, and rice. Vinacciolo (grape seed oil) is one of the key offerings of the company.

Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH

Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH owns and operates the business through the products segment. The company offers oils for pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food, and industrial applications. The company also offers organic oils. Grape seed oil is one of the key offerings of the company.

Grape Seed Oil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Mechanical extraction

Chemical extraction

Grape Seed Oil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

