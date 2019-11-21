Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 925260 ISIN: IL0010819428 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIKUN & BINUI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHIKUN & BINUI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.11.2019 | 21:37
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shikun & Binui Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results Release for November 28, 2019

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) ("Shikun & Binui" or the "Company"), Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company, announced that it will be releasing its third quarter results on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

IR Contacts:






Company


External IR

Leon Vasilnitzky


Ehud Helft, GK Investor Relations

+972 (3) 6305894


+1 646 201 9246

inbal_u@shikunbinui.com


shikunubinui@gkir.com

© 2019 PR Newswire