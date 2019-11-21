Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Names Matthew McDonnell Chief Financial Officer

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reports that Matthew McDonnell has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Blackhawk Bank.

Matthew McDonnell, a Certified Public Accountant, is a graduate of Marquette University and holds an MBA from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. Matthew began his career in public accounting, working for Grant Thornton, LLP. He was most recently with a larger regional bank where he held various positions in finance and operations. "We are excited about Matthew joining our team," said Todd James, President & CEO. "He brings strong capabilities in process improvement and operational effectiveness as well as financial management and reporting," added James.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions; success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers.

For further information:

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

website www.blackhawkbank.com

Todd J. James, President & CEO

tjames@blackhawkbank.com

(608) 364-8911

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

