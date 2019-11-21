Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JZFM ISIN: GB00B8225591 Ticker-Symbol: W5XA 
Frankfurt
21.11.19
14:45 Uhr
0,192 Euro
+0,003
+1,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONDOR GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONDOR GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,204
0,252
22:35
0,214
0,242
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONDOR GOLD
CONDOR GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONDOR GOLD PLC0,192+1,59 %