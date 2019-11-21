Titan Logix Corp. Reports Fiscal 2019 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV:TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in advanced technology fluid management solutions, announces its results for the three months and year ended August 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights Summary

(in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended Year ended August 31, 2019 August 31, 2018 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2018 Revenue $ 1,374,132 $ 1,447,743 $ 5,570,924 $ 4,494,588 Gross profit (GP) $ 674,815 $ 619,081 $ 2,948,884 $ 2,217,903 GM % 49% 43% 53% 49% Operating (loss) earnings before other items and income tax $ (147,079) $ 27,740 $ (507,755) $ (427,607) Finance income and other items $ 170,175 $ 157,408 $ 668,293 $ 484,246 Net earnings (loss) $ (27,482) $ 124,728 $ 109,960 $ (3,781) EPS (diluted) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00)





Financial Position As at August 31, 2019 As at August 31 2018 Working capital $ 11,008,143 $ 10,065,265 Total assets $ 16,928,069 $ 16,750,962 Long-term liabilities $ - $ - Total equity $ 16,333,175 $ 16,139,215



2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for fiscal 2019 improved to $5,570,924, a $1,076,336 or 24% increase from the $4,494,588 recorded in fiscal 2018. This improvement is primarily due to an increase in demand for the Company's guided wave radar (GWR) product line in the mobile tanker truck market in the U.S.

The gross profit for fiscal 2019 increased by $730,981 to $2,948,884 or 53% of revenue compared to $2,217,903 or 49% of revenue in fiscal 2018. This improvement is primarily due to the increase in revenue.

The operating loss before other items was $507,755 compared to an operating loss of $427,607 in fiscal 2018. This increase in the operating loss before other items was primarily due to an increase in engineering expenses and employee termination costs included in G&A which were offset by the improved revenue and a decrease in marketing and sales costs.

Net earnings after income taxes was $109,960 compared to a net loss after taxes of $3,781 in fiscal 2018. This improvement was primarily a result of the increase in finance income, combined with the increase in revenue and gross profit.

During the last half of fiscal 2019 the Company completed development and released the battery back-up option for the TD100TM and Gateway products. This option provides flexibility and is a more cost-effective installation for its customers. The battery solution facilitates the use of GWR and Gateway products in other data critical operations where availability of local power is an issue.

"We have spent the last year transforming our team and our vision to ensure the long-term success of Titan. Our efforts have paid off for us as the financial results of fiscal year 2019 demonstrate. Our traditional markets will sustain the investment into our future. This coming year will see us invest in our engineering team with double the budget from the previous year. In that regard we are pleased to announce the hiring of our first software architect who has extensive experience in data manipulation. We are also pleased to announce that we have engaged one of North America's premier Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Platform development consultants to accelerate the development of our in-house cloud platform.

Our produced water partnership with Pedigree Technologies is evolving as we form our operating model and add resources to the effort. The use of water in oil and gas operations is under continual scrutiny by the public. Our produced water application addresses the need for better water management. We are actively working on complimentary Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) enabled Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions for new markets and customers. Our goal is to find new markets for our existing product lines while we simultaneously expand Titan Logix capabilities" said CEO, Alvin Pyke.

The Company's audited consolidated annual financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") which includes the Company's Business Outlook, for the year ended August 31, 2019, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website, www.titanlogix.com.

About Titan Logix Corp.:

Titan Logix focuses on providing data driven solutions for Supply Chain Management (SCM) of goods and service supplied to the oil and gas, transportation and construction industries. Titan's telematics products enable data from its mobile level sensor technology to be collected, managed and packaged for business intelligence and control.

Titan's products are designed to be a part of a complete SCM solution. The ultimate solution consists of Titan's products integrated with best-in-class data management to enable end-to-end Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for its customers' SCM.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Contact Information:

Alvin Pyke

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: (780) 462-4085

Email: invest@titanlogix.com

www.titanlogix.com

TSX Venture, TLA

