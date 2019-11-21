Jaxsta Pro: 'A Credit to Your Profession'

Pioneering Music Database Jaxsta.com Contains More Than 100 Million Music Credits Across 30 Million Webpages

Jaxsta Limited (ASX: JXT) today launched its Jaxsta Probeta version. An extension of its groundbreaking and free-to-use online official music credits database, Jaxsta.com, Jaxsta Pro is tailored to music industry professionals and offers a one-stop hub to research, discover, and connect worldwide.

Jaxsta was conceived by Jacqui Louez Schoorl in 2006 and founded in 2015 by Jacqui Louez Schoorl and Louis Schoorl. In June 2019, Jaxsta launched the open beta of its debut product, Jaxsta.com.

Jaxsta.com is positioned to be the definitive source of official music credit information (content-owner supplied, not crowd-sourced) for artists, musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers and other members of the music community. Plus, the platform gives music fans a revolutionary tool for discovery with a previously unavailable level of access to credit information. Jaxsta Pro beta builds upon Jaxsta.com to create a much-needed platform for the music industry.

Jaxsta Pro's initial suite of offerings in beta includes the following features:

Profile Management:

Artists, managers, producers, record labels, publishers and more can claim Jaxsta profiles and enhance them by uploading images, biographies, social links, contacts, and featured catalog items. Contact details of key team members (including manager, booking agent, publicist, publisher, etc.) can be added to ensure professionals can connect about future opportunities.

Global Music Charts and Alerts:

Users can access more than 600 charts in dozens of markets worldwide from data sources including Spotify, iTunes, Official Charts Company, ARIA and AIR (more charts to be announced). They can set customized chart alerts to receive notifications straight to their inbox, informing them on how their music is charting globally. Unlike conventional chart tracking, Jaxsta Pro is not limited to just songs and artists session musicians, band members, engineers, producers, publishers and record labels can all track their chart performances in just a few clicks.

Market Insights:

Jaxsta Pro members can access territory-specific directories containing key music industry information from the world's Top 20 markets, including population data, sales certifications, chart providers, streaming subscriber numbers, key industry associations and more.

Events Calendar:

Browse conferences, festivals and award ceremonies around the world, complete with links to purchase tickets. Stay on top of global music events by adding them to your calendar with ease directly from Jaxsta Pro.

Richer Data:

Jaxsta Pro users gain access to more insights from Jaxsta's data including key identifiers such as International Standard Recording Code (ISRC) and Universal Product Code (UPC). International Standard Musical Work Code (ISWC) is coming soon. All in one place, all official.

Musical Works (coming soon):

Jaxsta Pro members will have access to the "Musical Works" feature: a central record of composers and multiple territory publisher information with a full list of recordings. Among other resources, users will be able to find synchronization-deal contacts in a matter of minutes.

Jacqui Louez Schoorl, Jaxsta's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, said, "We are thrilled to unveil the beta version of Jaxsta Pro today. With this launch, we have fulfilled our dream to provide music professionals with a set of tools we believe cannot be found compiled anywhere else tools that will be of great benefit to music creators worldwide."

Brett Cottle, Jaxsta's Chairman, said, "The launch of the beta version of Jaxsta Prois the next exciting chapter for Jaxsta. We are confident the uniquely customized features this version of Jaxsta Pro provides to music professionals will transform the way the global music industry works and benefit those in the industry by saving them valuable time and resources."

Jaxsta Pro beta, a paid service, is currently offering 30-day complimentary trial memberships. Yearly memberships are priced at US$1501 with monthly memberships offered at US$15/mo1

Currently, Jaxsta's comprehensive database of official music credit information contains more than 100 million credits across 30 million webpages, reflecting the music credits of 19 million recordings. This includes 5 million individual production credits; 4 million profiles (individuals, groups, companies, and organizations); 2.5 million album/single/soundtrack releases; 2.5 million individual credited recording engineers; and 1.9 million credited individual songwriters.

Jaxsta has entered into numerous partnership agreements in the past two years that provide the company access to the metadata behind the majority of global recorded music releases. These data partners include Adarga Entertainment Group, Alligator Records, ATO Records, the Australasian Performing Rights Association (APRA), Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), Big Deal Music Group, Bright Antenna Records, CD Baby, Epitaph Records, Fat Beats Records, Foundation Media, Hillsong, Mad Decent, Merge Records, Music and Entertainment Rights Licensing Independent Network B.V. (Merlin), Mushroom Music Publishing, Narnack Records, The Official Charts Company (OCC), Polyvinyl Records, The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), The Recording Academy (GRAMMYs), Sentric Music, Sony Music Entertainment and The Orchard, Soulspazm Digital, Unified Music Group, Universal Music Group, Virtual Label and Warner Music Group. Many of these agreements also extend to their respective distributed labels and subsidiaries. More partners will be announced.

About Jaxsta:

Jaxsta is a music company using technology to solve an industry-wide need for official data. Digital music has seen an end to the printed "jacket" that once came with a physical CD or LP where music enthusiasts and professionals would look to discover the story behind the music. The go-to authoritative source of music information, Jaxsta is collecting music metadata from major and independent record labels, publishers, royalty agencies and industry associations across the globe. The data is de-duplicated, cross-referenced, deep-linked and then made available online within a multi-functional, ever-evolving platform. Jaxsta's head office is based in Sydney, with representatives in New York, London and Los Angeles.

_______________________

1Plus applicable taxes (if any).

