Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H9MS ISIN: CA92847V1058 Ticker-Symbol: 6OV 
Frankfurt
21.11.19
08:03 Uhr
0,108 Euro
-0,003
-2,70 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITALHUB CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITALHUB CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VITALHUB
VITALHUB CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VITALHUB CORP0,108-2,70 %