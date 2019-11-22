The global vascular embolization devices is poised to grow by USD 1 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches. In addition, the innovations in embolization products and procedures are anticipated to further boost the growth of the vascular embolization devices market.

Healthcare equipment manufacturers are exploring the potential opportunities to convert the increased demand for medical devices into a continuous cycle of innovation and improvisation for enhanced products. Vendors in the market are launching an array of new product lines to offer better options to buyers. In addition, key players in the market are developing new coils with various technological innovations. Thus, increasing product launches coupled with rising technological innovations in the device designing process are expected to drive the vascular embolization devices market during the forecast period.

Major Five Vascular Embolization Devices Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments including Established pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and neuromodulation. In September 2019, company received FDA approval for Proclaim XR recharge-free neurostimulation system. The company offers AMPLATZER vascular plug, an embolization plug, which is indicated for arterial and venous embolization in the peripheral vasculature.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under several business segments including MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. In August 2019, the company received the US FDA approval for its ImageReady MRI labeling for the Vercise Gevia Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System. The company's key offerings for the vascular embolization devices market are Pushable 0.018 coils and Direxion.

Cook Group

Cook Group is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various business segments, namely Medical devices, Life sciences, Services, Property management, and Resorts. In March 2019, the company launched ProFusion Therapeutic Infusion Needle used for intramuscular or subdermal infusion of therapeutic agents. The device is now available in the United States and Canada. The company's key offerings the vascular embolization devices market are Retracta detachable embolization coil, Nester embolization coil, and Tornado embolization coil.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers Galaxy G3 mini, an embolization device, which is intended for endovascular embolization of intracranial aneurysms, other neurovascular abnormalities such as arteriovenous malformations, and arteriovenous fistulae.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: Cardiac and vascular group, Minimally invasive therapies group, Restorative therapies group, and Diabetes group. The company's key offerings include Pipeline flex embolization device, MVP micro vascular plug system, and Axium detachable coils.

Vascular Embolization Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Coiling Devices

Non-coiling Devices

Vascular Embolization Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

