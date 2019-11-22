Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.11.2019 | 08:01
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - PDMR Shareholding

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 21

22 November 2019

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions of Persons Closely Associated with Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Crystal Amber Fund has been notified that the Investment Manager, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited, a PDMR of the Company has undertaken transfers of shares that have resulted, on a net basis, in a decrease in its holding of 27,009 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the transactions, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited holds 7,037,991 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 7.44 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).
Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCrystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusInvestment Manager
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCrystal Amber Fund Limited
b)LEI213800662E2XKP9JD811
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
0
0		Volume(s)
15,755
11,254
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
27,009
0
0
e)Date of the transaction18 November 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJuan Morera
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEmployee of Investment Adviser
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCrystal Amber Fund Limited
b)LEI213800662E2XKP9JD811
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
0		Volume(s)
15,755
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction18 November 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBrian Brosnan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEmployee of Investment Adviser
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCrystal Amber Fund Limited
b)LEI213800662E2XKP9JD811
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
0		Volume(s)
11,254
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction18 November 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market
For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080
© 2019 PR Newswire